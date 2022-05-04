Horan Securities Inc. Invests $63,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.
NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 5,095,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
