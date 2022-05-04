Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

