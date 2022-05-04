Horan Securities Inc. Takes $778,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,595. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $474.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

