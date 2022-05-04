HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.0 days.

Shares of HORIBA stock remained flat at $$55.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

