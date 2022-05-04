HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

