Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

HSON traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.56. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

