Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.69 ($64.94).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.88 ($56.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.08. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

