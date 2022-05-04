Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €64.20 ($67.58) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.69 ($64.94).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.88 ($56.72) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a one year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.17 and a 200-day moving average of €53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.