Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($63.16) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.69 ($64.94).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting €53.88 ($56.72). The company had a trading volume of 643,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.17 and a 200-day moving average of €53.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

