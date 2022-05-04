Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($63.16) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($60.11) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.69 ($64.94).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting €53.88 ($56.72). The company had a trading volume of 643,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.17 and a 200-day moving average of €53.23.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

