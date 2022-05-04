Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.