Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $64,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

