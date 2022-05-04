Hush Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Hush has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $8,217.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00314134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007878 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

