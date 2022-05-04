Hxro Hits 1-Day Volume of $82,190.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $133.51 million and $82,190.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00099418 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.