Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

