ICHI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,150.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00013893 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $185,150.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,655,307 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

