ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Financial Comparison

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmuCell and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.78 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -938.06 StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.71 -$7.48 million ($0.10) -0.86

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -0.41% -0.25% -0.18% StageZero Life Sciences -147.77% N/A -169.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmuCell beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About StageZero Life Sciences (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for various cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; COVID polymerase chain reaction testing and blood test analysis; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; and BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

