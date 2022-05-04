Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Incyte by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.