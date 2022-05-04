InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in InMode by 2,800.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in InMode by 26,633.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

