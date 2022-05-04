InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.48 million.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. InMode has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $10,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in InMode by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,837 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in InMode by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

