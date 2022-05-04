Insider Buying: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Acquires 112,575 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FISV stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,460. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.