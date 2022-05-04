Insider Buying: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,999,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

