Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00.
FLYW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 553,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
About Flywire (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.