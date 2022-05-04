Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00.

FLYW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 553,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.