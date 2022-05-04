Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $238,652.61 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

