Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 5,967,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newmont by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

