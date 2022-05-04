Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 320 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98.

On Monday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.