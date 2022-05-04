Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,952,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,205,559 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Intel worth $1,903,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.