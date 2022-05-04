Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

