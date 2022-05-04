International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Cutler Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,361. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.