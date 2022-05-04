International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

IPCFF traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

