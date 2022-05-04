IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.01. IntriCon shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 66,818 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in IntriCon by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IntriCon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,559 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IntriCon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 498,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

