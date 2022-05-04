InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IVT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,886. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

