Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

BSCN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

