Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 146226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

