iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$35.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 404,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,198. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

