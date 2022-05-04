iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.60

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 53726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.