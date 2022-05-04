iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lessened by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.14. 47,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,016. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

