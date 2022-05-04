iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

