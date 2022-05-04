iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,013. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $245.29 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.