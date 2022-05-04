iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $246.29

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $246.29 and last traded at $246.44, with a volume of 254985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

