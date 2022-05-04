iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is 55I LLC’s 10th Largest Position

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $73,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

