Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930-$1.942 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.59. 11,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,287. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

