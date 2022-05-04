Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

