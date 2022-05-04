Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mattel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mattel by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.