Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

