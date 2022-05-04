Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

