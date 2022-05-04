Jennison Associates LLC Invests $515,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

