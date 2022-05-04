Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,125.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,429.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,593.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

