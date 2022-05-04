Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RH by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RH by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $344.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.24 and a 200 day moving average of $470.29. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

