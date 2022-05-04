Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 444 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

