Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 715 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,380.14 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,358.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $133,741 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

